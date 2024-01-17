LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Nancy Bourget, of Lincolnton, celebrated her birthday by claiming a $200,000 Carolina Keno win, which is the largest prize won in the history of the Keno game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“The stars are all aligning for me right now,” she said. “It’s a little surreal.”

Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers or spots you play, and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for.

Bourget’s big win happened on Jan. 6 at the Raceway on East Main Street in Lincolnton.

She bought a Quick Pick ticket for a total of $40. After matching all 10 numbers, she won a $100,000 prize. It doubled to $200,000 since she played for two shares for each draw.

“You always dream of something like this, but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” Bourget said. “Then one random moment in time there it is.”

She claimed her prize Friday on her birthday.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,407.

Bourget is a grandmother of five and plans to set some of the money aside for her grandchildren.

“I want to look out for their future,” she said. “I’m really excited for them.”