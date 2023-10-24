Note: The accompanying video explains NC Lottery odds

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman from Johnston County scored a lucky win on a scratch-off.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Betty Montgomery, of Benson, won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off.

Lottery officials said she bought the lucky Lightening 7s ticket from County Mart on N.C. 242 North in Benson.

They said she picked up her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and took home $142,501 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

The Lightning 7s game debuted in June with six $200,000 top prizes.

Two of the $200,000 remain to be claimed.