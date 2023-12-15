Note: The accompanying video explains lottery odds in North Carolina.

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — What are the odds of two Powerball tickets winning big prizes in the same drawing being sold at one store?

Probably not that high, but it happened this week in Garner.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, two Powerball tickets winning $100,000 each in Wednesday’s drawing were bought from the same place — BJ’s Membership Club at 255 Shenstone Blvd. in Garner.

Each ticket matched the numbers on four white balls as well as the red Power Ball, according to the prize distribution chart. They were the two biggest prize-winning tickets sold in North Carolina in Wednesday night’s drawing.

There were no winners for the $535 million jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.