RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend’s national lottery drawings produced not one, but two lucky $1 million winners in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a Powerball ticket sold in the state won $1 million in Saturday night’s drawing.

The $2 ticket was sold at the Duck Thru located at 775 U.S. 64 in Columbia in Tyrrell County. It matched all five white balls and was the largest prize won in the country for that drawing.

Saturday was the second night in a row a big draw game produced a $1 million winner in the Tar Heel State.

A ticket sold at Sumner Food Mart located at 4917 Old Randleman Road in Greensboro won $1 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Both winners have 180 days from the date of their drawings to claim their prizes at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night. As of Sunday afternoon, the jackpot stands at $295 million. The odds of winning the big prize are 1 in 292 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night. As of Sunday afternoon, the big prize stands at $289 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.