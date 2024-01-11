RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sunday morning trip to get coffee turned into a big win for a Wake County man.

William Roberts said he stopped by the Circle K on Davis Drive in Morrisville and bought a cup of coffee along with a ticket for the $10 Million Spectacular scratch-off game.

“I sat in my car drinking my coffee while I scratched my ticket,” the Morrisville man said.

The game seems exceptionally lucky for Roberts, who said he won $500 the first time he bought a scratcher for $10 Million Spectacular.

“I’ve been doing pretty well on that $50 ticket,” Roberts said. “This win was unbelievable though.”

Roberts chose to take the lump sum prize of $600,000 rather than the annuity of $50,000 over 20 years and collected his prize at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After the required state and federal taxes, he took home $429,014.

The Morrisville man said he’ll use the winnings to expand his trucking business.

“I’m a truck driver, so I’ll probably invest the money into buying more trucks for my business,” Roberts said.