HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Cha-ching! A Henderson woman was filled with surprise when she realized she was holding a ticket worth $1 million.

Nakeyia Fuller was at the Granville Food Mart on N.C. 158 in Oxford when she bought a $10 scratch-off for the 50X The Cash game, which started up in February. The game offers six top prizes of $1 million.

With Fuller’s big win on Thursday, it means two more $1 million prizes are left to be claimed.

Fuller went to lottery headquarters and had two choices — either $50,000 per year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She opted for the big cash up front and took home $427,503 after required state and federal taxes were withheld.