RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man in Wake County is the first person to take home a top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion on Thursday.

Larry Banks, who lives in Garner, pressed his luck at a Cash 5 lottery game and won $100,000 on Wednesday in the second drawing for the promotion.

Banks bought his Cash 5 ticket from Steve’s Mini Mart on West Garner Road in Garner.

On Thursday, Banks showed up at the lottery headquarters to collect the prize. After state and federal tax withholdings, he walked away with $71,250.

Each drawing consists of one prize of $100,000 and 40 $500 prizes.

The Cash 5 Bonus Cash Drawing promotion goes through November. The next drawing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Players who spend $5 or more on a single Carolina Cash 5 ticket in a retail location receive an entry into the Bonus Cash drawing.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $120,000.

For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.