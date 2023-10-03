RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin Dunn, of Fuquay-Varina, took a chance on a $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket and won a $268,913 jackpot Wednesday.

Dunn bought his lucky ticket from Chalybeate Store on U.S. 401 North in Fuquay-Varina, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

His Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Dunn claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $191,601.

Tuesday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $100,000.