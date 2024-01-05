RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a big lottery win, a Wake County man can now buy what he’s been wanting for years: a new car.

Roger Lundy, of Fuquay-Varina, won $100,000 in the Season-End Extravaganza second-chance drawing on Wednesday. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, the drawing had more than 4.2 million entries.

“This was the biggest drawing for the whole year so I threw a bunch of extra points in there,” Lundy said.

After receiving an email notification about the win Thursday morning, Lundy told his wife, who thought he was joking.

“She thought I was pulling her leg,” the Fuquay-Varina man said. “We are both thrilled.”

Lundy claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After the required state and federal taxes, he took home $71,500.

The big winner knows exactly what he’ll do with the money.

“We really need a new car,” Lundy said. “We might get a Hyundai Palisade.”

According to the NC Education Lottery, the Season-End Extravaganza drawing awarded three $100,000 prizes. The other two have yet to be claimed.