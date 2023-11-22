RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man stopped in a store to grab a drink to quench his thirst and ended up with a $100,000 prize.

“I initially only went in the store to get a Gatorade,” Rodney Harrington recalled.

Harrington bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from a Cool Mart on Penny Road in Raleigh.

Harrington said the first thing he did after winning was call his brother to tell him the news.

“He knew I was being serious because he could hear it in my voice,” Harrington said.

Harrington arrived at the lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

“I’ve got four daughters so I’m sure they will have some ideas how I should spend it,” he laughed.

The 200X The Cash game debuted in March 2022 with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Two $5 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.