RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man stopped in a store to grab a drink to quench his thirst and ended up with a $100,000 prize.

“I initially only went in the store to get a Gatorade,” Rodney Harrington recalled.

Harrington bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from a Cool Mart on Penny Road in Raleigh.

Harrington said the first thing he did after winning was call his brother to tell him the news.

“He knew I was being serious because he could hear it in my voice,” Harrington said.

🎰 Winning numbers from the latest NC Education Lottery drawings

Harrington arrived at the lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

“I’ve got four daughters so I’m sure they will have some ideas how I should spend it,” he laughed.

The 200X The Cash game debuted in March 2022 with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Two $5 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.