RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Il Soon Park bought a 200X The Cash ticket from the Sheetz on South Franklin Street in Wake Forest, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

Two $5 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes from the scratch-off game remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education in North Carolina.