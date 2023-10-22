RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man turned a $3 purchase into a $100,000 win — all without buying a physical ticket.

Jeremy Ciborowski of Goldsboro bought a $3 Powerball Power Play ticket through online play and won a $100,000 prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Ciborowski’s lucky ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Oct. 4 drawing, netting him a $50,000 win. After the 2X multiplier hit, his prize doubled to $100,000.

The Goldsboro man claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Ciborowski took home $71,251.

Tickets for Powerball and other lottery games can be purchased through Online Play as well as lottery retail locations.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The current jackpot stands at $85 million, with the next drawing on Monday.