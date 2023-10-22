RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man turned a $3 purchase into a $100,000 win — all without buying a physical ticket.

Jeremy Ciborowski of Goldsboro bought a $3 Powerball Power Play ticket through online play and won a $100,000 prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Winner, winner! 🤞 Read all the latest victory tales from the NC Lottery here

Ciborowski’s lucky ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Oct. 4 drawing, netting him a $50,000 win. After the 2X multiplier hit, his prize doubled to $100,000.

The Goldsboro man claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Ciborowski took home $71,251.

🎰 Winning numbers from the latest NC Education Lottery drawings

Tickets for Powerball and other lottery games can be purchased through Online Play as well as lottery retail locations.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The current jackpot stands at $85 million, with the next drawing on Monday.