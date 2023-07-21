RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County couple will be able to go on their honeymoon after winning the Cash 5 jackspot.

Shonda Harell-Nichols, of Wendell, got married in 2021, but never took her honeymoon. After winning a $527,797 Cash 5 jackpot, she will finally have her honeymoon, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

“We’ve talked about going to Puerto Rico,” Harell-Nichols said.

Harell-Nichols bought her Quick Pick ticket from Monday’s drawing using Online Play. She checked her numbers Tuesday morning to see if she won.

“I woke my husband up and was like, ‘Honey, I just won the Cash 5,'” she recalled. “We were both in awe.”

Harell-Nichols said she is still processing her big win.

“It’s surreal right now,” she said. “I don’t know how to react.”

Harell-Nichols arrived lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize. After taxes, she took home $376,056.

She plans to invest her winnings in addition to her honeymoon trip.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Friday’s jackpot is $155,000.