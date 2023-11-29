RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man from Willow Springs is celebrating a big win after cashing in a $120,000 lottery ticket.

The NC Education Lottery said Bryan Caves called his wife immediately to tell her the good news after his Cash 5 ticket delivered them a $120,000 jackpot.

“She couldn’t believe it so she drove to the store to double-check it,” he laughed.

NC Education Lottery

The NC Education Lottery said Caves only bought his ticket because he was hoping to win a prize in the November Bonus Cash promotion. He made his $1 ticket purchase at Logan’s Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks where he is the owner. They say he bought the ticket from one of his cashiers.

“I really just got it hoping to win one of the $500 prizes,” he said.

Caves’ ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Nov. 16 drawing. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

“I was ecstatic,” Caves recalled. “Just surprised and elated.”

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $85,501.

Caves said he plans to do some home repairs and pay off part of his mortgage.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

