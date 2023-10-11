FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s not a Powerball win, but one person in North Carolina is now several thousand dollars richer.

The lucky player bought a $5 Money Bags Fast Play ticket Tuesday and instantly won $84,540, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at a Food Lion on Main Street in Fuquay-Varina.

Powerball jackpot continues to climb

For the 35th consecutive drawing, no ticket matched all five white balls plus the Powerball number.

The prize has now climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion, the second-largest jackpot ever in the United States.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.