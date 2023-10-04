RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Powerball ticket worth a $50,000 win was sold in Moore County, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Harris Teeter on Mill Creek Road in Carthage. It matched four white balls and the red Powerball in Monday night’s drawing, amounting to a $50,000 prize.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot — which has grown to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing — in 32 consecutive drawings.

Wednesday night’s ultimate prize is the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the seventh-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history, the NC Education Lottery says.

If someone were to win Wednesday night, they could claim $1.2 billion as an annuity or $551.7 million with the cash option.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Winning Powerball tickets recently sold in North Carolina

While no one has won the ultimate prize, the Tar Heel State has had a few lucky Powerball winners in recent weeks.

Two tickets that won $50,000 each after the Sept. 27 drawing were sold in Wake Forest and Pittsboro.

Another ticket that won a $50,000 Powerball prize was purchased in Zebulon by a bowling group that buys weekly lottery tickets.

And following Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a Nash County man won $2 million after picking numbers from family birthdays.