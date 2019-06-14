NC mails final round of hurricane assistance checks to fishermen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Fisherman and shellfish harvesters hit by Hurricane Florence will soon receive more financial help from North Carolina leaders.

On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced $450,000 had been sent out to more than 1,100 applicants. The funds are the last disbursements of a $11.6 million package of Hurricane Florence relief efforts specifically for commercial fishermen.

“Hurricane Florence robbed many commercial fishermen of their harvest and this funding is another way North Carolina is working to help businesses critical to our state’s economy,” Gov. Cooper said in the press release. “We’ll continue to work hard to respond to the challenges North Carolinians still face as a result of last year’s severe weather.”

Of the 39 counties that saw funding over the span of the program, 87 fishermen in Brunswick County received $339,468, 70 participants in New Hanover County received $247,324 and 53 people in Pender County received $235,671.

According to the state Division of Marine Fisheries, the North Carolina commercial fishing industry generated more than $96 million in revenue the year before Florence hit the Carolina coastline.

