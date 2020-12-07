NC man accused of sex crimes involving 8-month-old boy and 2-year-old girl

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jonathon Leslie Carver

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man on several child sex charges after investigating a tip that came into the sheriff’s office, officials say.

According to a news release, detectives investigated the anonymous tip and they determined that Jonathon Leslie Carver, 25, of Nebo, had had inappropriate sexual contact with an 8-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said the offenses happened over the past six months and that Carver is acquainted with the victims.

Carver was charged with two counts each of taking indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse involving a sexual act, as well as first-degree statutory sex offense, statutory rape of a child by an adult and other charges.

He was taken to the McDowell County Jail, where he remains on $1 million bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories