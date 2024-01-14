WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to abduct a child as they got off of the school bus on Friday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 4:43 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1300 block of North Cherry Street after getting a report of an attempted child abduction.

Police say that an unknown man tried to abduct a child who had just gotten off the school bus by grabbing their arm and saying that he knew the child. An adult who actually knew the child intervened and the suspect left the area.

At around 11:57 a.m. on Saturday, officers returned to the 1300 block of North Cherry Street after the child’s mother spotted the suspect in the area.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Corey Jamaal Conrad Jr, 23, of Winston-Salem.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, Conrad ran away from the police and back into his home. As officers took him into custody, he allegedly assaulted one of the officers.

No one was injured as a result.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Conrad is being charged with the following:

Abduction of a child

Assault on a child under 12

Resisting a public officer

Assault on a government official

Conrad was given a $100,000 bond for those charges and will appear in court on Tuesday.

WSPD provided the following tips to ensure safety at bus stops.

Always be vigilant and keep an eye on your neighborhood. If you see suspicious activity, report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Watch out for one another and check in with those around you. It takes all of us to keep the community safe.

Always have an adult waiting at a bus stop to ensure the safety and security of our children in the community.

Talk with children about the importance of not engaging with strangers

Encourage children to use the buddy system.

Register your home security cameras with our Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). Access to cameras in the city allows law enforcement to solve crimes quicker.

Police also gave thanks to members of the community who they say helped them complete the investigation quickly.