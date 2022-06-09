CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a North Carolina man has admitted stealing mail from residential mailboxes and using stolen information to commit wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney Dena King says Soheil Akhavan Rezaie entered his guilty plea Tuesday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Charlotte.

According to statements and plea documents, beginning last year and through March, Rezaie and others targeted Charlotte neighborhoods and surrounding areas and stole large quantities of mail, including credit cards, tax forms, personal information and personal and business bank checks.