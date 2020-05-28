NC man arrested in Mass. for child sex assaults that occurred over 10-year span

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A North Carolina man has been arrested in Massachusetts after an investigation into the sexual assault of a child reported in Lenoir County, deputies said.

On May 23, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual assault of a child that occurred between the years of 2003 until 2013.

Detectives found sufficient information to have probable cause for the arrest of the suspect.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Benjamin Medeiros for numerous charges relating to the investigation.

Detectives had the suspect entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a wanted person with full extradition after the warrants were issued.

On May 25, Medeiros was arrested in New Bedford, Massachusetts, for these warrants with charges of three counts of first-degree rape and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Medeiros will be processed to be extradited back to North Carolina for these charges.

