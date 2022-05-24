CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man was arrested on May 24, 2022, as a result of Wake County Grand Jury indictments for felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Charles Dontrey Geter, 30, of Charlotte, NC, was charged with one count of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, and five counts of Common Law Forgery.

The indictments allege that Geter attempted to obtain an individual income tax refund in the amount of $39,093.00 from the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

He filed a North Carolina Individual Income Tax Return for tax year 2018 that indicated income, income tax withholding and payments that were false.

Additional charges of Common Law Forgery alleged that Geter did forge and falsely make North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns for the tax years 2018 and 2020 that looked similar to a valid North Carolina Individual Income Tax Return. Geter asserted he had earned wages and had state income tax withheld from those earnings.

In addition, the indictments allege that Geter did forge and falsely make Wage and Tax Statements (Form W-2’s) that looked similar to a valid Wage and Tax Statement. The defendant asserted he had earned wages and had tax amounts that were withheld from those earnings.

Geter appeared before a Mecklenburg County magistrate, and was placed under a $50,000.00 secured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for Friday, June 24, 2022, in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.