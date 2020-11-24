NC man charged after mask dispute at Piggly Wiggly near Myrtle Beach leads to armed assault, shoplifting

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mask dispute at a Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly lead to an armed assault and shoplifting, according to police.
Police responded to Piggly Wiggly on Hwy 17 North on Sept. 6 for reports of an assault and shoplifting, police said.
Police said a victim asked a man why he wasn’t wearing a mask.
Brian Alan Good, 36, of Maiden, North Carolina, pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim’s head, and said “I’ll [expletive] kill you,” police said. Good then put the gun away and repeatedly punched the victim in the head, according to police.
Good and another person then fled the store without paying for some groceries, police said.
“We stand by our promise to bring to justice those that threaten the safety and security of our residents, businesses and visitors,” Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said.
Good was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, third-degree assault and battery, and unlawful carry of a pistol.
Good is held at the Catawba County Detention Center outside of Charlotte waiting to be extradited back to Horry County.
