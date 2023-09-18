MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with 73 sex offenses after an investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it spent a month investigating Jonah Isaac Brannock, 39, after they received a report at the end of July. As a result of this investigation, which remains ongoing, Brannock was arrested and charged with the following:

27 counts of indecent liberties with a minor,

19 counts of first-degree statutory sex offense,

19 counts of incest,

Seven counts of statutory rape, and

One count of crime against nature

Additional charges could be forthcoming, according to the sheriff’s office.

“These types of cases are difficult and emotional on everyone involved. The great working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helps to bring closure in these types of investigations,” Sheriff Steve Hiatt said.

Brannock was given a $11 million secured bond.