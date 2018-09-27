NC man charged with marrying woman while having another wife
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a bigamy offense after marrying a woman while having another wife at the same time.
James William Parsons, 25, was arrested for the charge on Sept. 25. The warrant for his arrest stated that the bigamy offense had occurred on June 27. The Rowan County Magistrate’s Office release him on a written promise to appear in court at a later time.
Parsons is the adopted brother of Erica Parsons, the Salisbury girl who was first reported missing by her brother in 2013 and whom investigators declared deceased in 2016. Sandy and Casey Parsons, their parents, are currently being held on trial in Rowan County for her murder.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
Previous
Woman pleads guilty to letting...
Next
Man who lost hand in sausage-making...
More Stories
-
- NC agricultural losses from Florence over $1 billion, more than doubling Matthew
- UNC doctor Alison Raybould sits down with CBS 17 ahead of 'Survivor' debut
- Wake Forest elementary school on constant lockdown due to threats
- Security agency says guard was '100 percent justified' in NCCU student's shooting death
North Carolina News Headlines
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.