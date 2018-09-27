NC man charged with marrying woman while having another wife

WBTV James Parsons (WBTV)

WBTV James Parsons (WBTV)

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a bigamy offense after marrying a woman while having another wife at the same time.

James William Parsons, 25, was arrested for the charge on Sept. 25. The warrant for his arrest stated that the bigamy offense had occurred on June 27. The Rowan County Magistrate’s Office release him on a written promise to appear in court at a later time.

Parsons is the adopted brother of Erica Parsons, the Salisbury girl who was first reported missing by her brother in 2013 and whom investigators declared deceased in 2016. Sandy and Casey Parsons, their parents, are currently being held on trial in Rowan County for her murder.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.