NC man charged with murder in girlfriend’s stabbing death, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a domestic-related homicide.

On Monday around 1 a.m., officers were notified that a man had shown up at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office and stated he had stabbed his girlfriend.

Officers determined the suspect, 52-year-old Kelby Ivan Cox and his girlfriend, 46-year-old Maynette Herbert, resided together at 3209 Summer Place, police said.

When officers arrived at their apartment to check on Herbert’s welfare, they discovered her dead from apparent knife wounds, among other injuries.

Cox was charged with an open count of murder and sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.

“This is a very tragic case all around,” said Kristen Hunter, a spokesperson with the Greenville Police Department. “It’s very evident by postings on social media today how much Ms. Herbert was really loved and admired in this community.”

The investigation is ongoing and a motive has not yet been determined.

Brevard Smith is a close friend of Maynette Herbert.

Smith says she was generous, fun, and the life of the party.

He spent time with the couple just a few weeks ago and says it didn’t seem like anything was wrong.

When he heard the news this morning, he had a gut feeling.

“My very words were, ‘he killed her’,” said Smith. “You hear about this stuff all the time, but when it hits close to home, someone that you have a relationship with and a real friendship with, it’s different.”

Smith says he keeps thinking about Herbert’s family, and can’t quite wrap his head around the situation.

“It’s like I’m going to call her on the phone, she’s going to answer and we’re going to talk and hang out and laugh, and it’s just heart-wrenching,” said Smith.

Hunter says Greenville police have no record of previous disputes between the couple.

