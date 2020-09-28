NC man charged with murder in mobile home park shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A wanted suspect in a Friday night mobile home park shooting turned himself in to investigators Saturday morning.

Deputies got the call about the shooting around 7 p.m. The sheriff said the shooting happened at Pine Log Road Mobile Home Park on N.C. 72 west of Lumberton.

Brandon K. Hunt, 29, of Maxton was found dead when deputies arrived on the scene.

Johnny C. Norton, 52, of Lumberton, ws charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Norton is currently at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the murder charge.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at (910)-671-3100.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

LATEST HEADLINES: