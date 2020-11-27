NC man faces 15 child sex crime charges

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A man was arrested in Randolph County and charged with indecent liberties with a child, according to a news release.
On Nov. 12, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Faith Rock Road area of Franklinville in reference to a sexual offense.
Following the investigation, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Billy Joe Lepper, 51, of Ramseur for five counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense, and 10 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
On Nov. 24, Lepper was arrested and transported to the Randolph County Detention Center.
He was taken before a magistrate and his bond was set for $350,000.
