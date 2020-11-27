NC man faces 15 child sex crime charges

News

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:
Billy Joe Lepper

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A man was arrested in Randolph County and charged with indecent liberties with a child, according to a news release.

On Nov. 12, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Faith Rock Road area of Franklinville in reference to a sexual offense. 

Following the investigation, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Billy Joe Lepper, 51, of Ramseur for five counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense, and 10 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

On Nov. 24, Lepper was arrested and transported to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was taken before a magistrate and his bond was set for $350,000.  

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories