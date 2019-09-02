NC man faces attempted murder charge after setting fire to home while woman was inside

Edward Chamberlain. (Courtesy of the New Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – An Oak Island man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly set a home on fire while a woman was inside.

Edward Chamberlain, 30, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Sunday and charged with first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.

According to an arrest warrant, Chamberlain is accused of setting a home on fire Sunday on Jake Drive in Bolivia. A woman was inside the residence at the time.

Online records state that he’s being held under a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

