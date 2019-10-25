NC man facing multiple child sex crime charges is jailed on $1.9 million bond

Justin Gene Thaden. (Courtesy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – A Leland man is behind bars on a $1.9 million bond after he was arrested on nearly 20 child sex crime charges.

According to officials with the Leland Police Department, Justin Gene Thaden, 36, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties with a child and seven counts of attempted sex offense with a child by an adult.

“These charges are the result of an extensive investigation by detectives of the Leland Police Department and involve multiple victims,” said Deputy Chief Brad Shirley in a news release.

Shirley added that the police department was contacted on Oct. 17 and at least three alleged victims have been identified. Some of the alleged offenses date back to 2015.

Shirley said the investigation is ongoing to determine if there are additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 910-371-1100.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.