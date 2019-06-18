NC man flees from police minutes before striking 4-year-old boy on bike

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after a boy was struck by a motorcycle while riding his bike in Highland Springs Sunday morning.

Henrico Police arrested Alexander Rashad Pettiford in connection to the crash. State Police have charged the 27-year-old with one felony count of eluding police, one count of having a concealed weapon, two counts of reckless driving, one count of speeding, and six traffic infractions.

Virginia State Police said they attempted to stop the motorcyclist prior to the accident on south I-295 for going 97 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The motorcyclist refused to stop and sped away. VSP initiated a pursuit. However, the trooper lost sight of the motorcycle on Nine Mile Road.

According to VSP, the trooper remained in the area to see if the motorcyclist would reappear. Minutes later the trooper was notified by State Police that Henrico Police were responding to the crash involving a motorcycle and a boy.

VSP confirmed it was the same motorcycle they had been pursuing. Pettiford is being held without bail.

Henrico Police say they responded to an accident at the 100 block of North Beech Avenue around 11:04 a.m.

According to police, the accident involved a motorcycle who hit a juvenile male riding his bike.

“He’s like my own child,” said Robert Proctor. “The mama holding him, clutching his head with a shirt trying to stop the bleeding, lips were turning blue, he looked unconscious barely breathing.”

The boy, who Proctor said is 4-years-old and named Owen, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Henrico Police say the boy is in stable condition.

Proctor says he was with the boy moments before he got on his bike and was struck by a motorcycle.

“All a sudden I heard someone screaming and I didn’t know what the screaming was, but I kind of figured what it was and wife coming in and said hey, you need to get up,” he said. “Owen got hit.”

8News spoke with the boy’s 13-year-old brother who saw the crash happen. He told us that he couldn’t believe what happened.

He said Owen was having a hard time keeping his eyes open and was breathing very slowly.

Neighbors who live in the area told 8News speeding is a common issue on Beech Avenue.

“It’s only 25, but people drive up here like 35, 40,” says a resident who’s lived on Beech Avenue for three years.

But police haven’t confirmed if that’s what caused this crash. Still, residents in the area say something needs to be done in the neighborhood.

“Somebody needs to put some speed bumps up,” says resident William Peth. “I mean, officers can’t be everywhere, gotta be something we can do.”

Henrico Police said Monday afternoon that the boy is recovering from broken ribs, a broken leg, and other injuries. He is in stable condition.

The boy’s mother says the boy will be okay and looking forward to riding his bike again.

The incident remains under investigation.

