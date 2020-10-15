NC man gets up to 14 years in prison for child porn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County man is headed to prison for up to 14 years after he pleaded guilty to over two dozen child porn-related charges.

Charles Nelson, 48, entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday to 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 16 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Nelson was sentenced to 3-14 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years after he is released.

Prosecutors said in 2019, the Department of Homeland Security was notified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that someone was using a Canadian-based application to download images and videos depicting child pornography.

Working with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, investigators traced the IP address of the suspect to Nelson’s home in New Hanover County.

Investigators found child porn on three of Nelson’s electronic devices, including images and videos of girls as young as 4 years old.

