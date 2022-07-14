ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for failing to appear in court on sex, drug and other charges.

The Asheville Police Department charged Derek Dewain Carpenter, 23, with resist, delay obstruct, two counts of felony possession of schedule II and simple possession of schedule IV.

Officers located Carpenter near the 200 block of Deaverview Road around 3 p.m. When officers made contact with him, he ran into the nearby woods.

Police pursued and caught Carpenter. They also found substances on him suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl, police said.

Carpenter failed to appear in court on a pending rape charge and orders for his arrest were issued for him, police said.

The orders for Carpenter’s arrest were two counts of second-degree forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape of a child, two counts of incest with a child and indecent liberties with a child, police said.

Carpenter also had warrants for four counts of pretrial release violation, larceny of a firearm, felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, two counts misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia according to police.

Carpenter was taken into custody and was held on a $1 million bond.