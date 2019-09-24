NC man impersonated FBI agent, had long list of law enforcement items, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man has been arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on charges related to impersonating law enforcement.

“You don’t want an individual who is not qualified to be a police officer out there impersonating someone that’s in public safety. Number one, it’s against the law. Number two, it’s very dangerous for the public.”

WBTV safety and security expert Karl De La Guerra says anyone who claims to be someone they are not can be a threat to your safety. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say that’s what 34-year-old Antoine Jones did on Friday.

Officers say he showed up to the scene of a crash. They say he was wearing clothes like a law enforcement agent, drove a car with red and blue lights and even had a gun on his hip, just like a police officer would.

CMPD later found out Jones does not work for any law-enforcement agency in the U.S. — and never has.

“It’s extremely dangerous when you have a person out there who is impersonating a police officer,” says De La Guerra.

On Saturday night, CMPD got a warrant and searched Jones’ apartment. A nine-page report listed off law enforcement-type items officers found and seized, including an AR-15, FBI credentials, law enforcement clothing and handcuffs. Jones was arrested on charges of impersonating law enforcement and the use of red and blue lights. Jones later bonded out.

“This was an exceptionally large amount and variety of police equipment that the individual had in his home, it makes you really wonder, what was he planning to do with all of that,” says De La Guerra.

De La Guerra says if someone looks and acts like they are a law enforcement agent, maybe even shows you a badge or ID credentials and you are questioning if an officer is really who they say they are, then call 911 and ask the dispatcher you’re connected with. He says they’ll be able to confirm if someone from law enforcement is really who you’re interacting with.

WBTV went to Jones apartment and asked him if he wanted to share his side of the story, discussing the situation. He declined to comment as he says advised by his attorney.

