1 dead at NC high school graduation party after fight breaks out

WINDSOR, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot over the weekend at a graduation party near Windsor, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home near U.S. Highway 13/17 South. The sheriff’s office says the investigation revealed multiple family members and friends were celebrating the graduation of two high school seniors when a fight broke out.

An unknown person fired a gun during the fight, which struck a 26-year-old man standing in the yard.

He was identified as Jamie William White, from the Windsor area. He was pronounced dead on arrival by EMS.

Bertie County investigators and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have yet to make an arrest but say they’re working to develop leads and identify all suspects involved.

Anyone who was present at the party during the time of the shooting is asked to contact Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330, Sheriff John Holley at 252-724-1681 or Major Matt Roebuck at 252-325-3350.

