NC man shows kindness by plowing his entire neighborhood without being asked

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — An Archdale man took it upon himself to show an act of kindness towards his fellow neighbors during a severe winter storm.

Tim Joy plowed all his neighbors’ driveways and shoveled a walkable path for them after the wintery mix of snow and ice left people waiting for city officials to clear main roads and side streets.

Joy said after the storm passed, he was itching to get out of the house, he started to shovel his driveway, and then the neighbors across the street and then the next home and the next, until nearly every home in his neighborhood was clear of snow and ice.

“I was always bought up by folks in the community that always looked after each other in sickness and in health,” said Joy.

Joy said he didn’t shovel and plow for a “thank you” or recognition. He said he did it out of the kindness of his heart.

To say thank you, the entire community gathered together to welcome Joy and his family to the neighborhood with a heartfelt card expressing their gratitude.

Linda Gibson said she thought the street and driveway was plowed by the city until someone told her it was Joy showing his love for the community.

“It’s really old school, you know, that’s the way it used to be as neighbors. I’ve lived here for three years, and to me, this is home, you know, all around here, so we’re neighbors we help one another, and that’s what we should be doing,” said Gibson.