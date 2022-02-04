NC man who left senior with permanent disability sentenced to 45 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lenoir County man who left an 83-year-old man with “permanent and disabling injuries” following a 2019 carjacking has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Anthony Rashad Dawson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a carjacking with the intent to cause death or serious bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm in October.

Court documents said Dawson broke into the victim’s home, assaulted him, and then stole the victim’s vehicle.

Information presented in court said the 31-year-old La Grange man violently assaulted an elderly victim. The attack left the senior permanently disabled.

Dawson was accused of carjacking the man to steal his money, firearm, and other items of personal property.

A co-defendant for Dawson, Tiera Gardner, was sentenced in December to 14 years in prison for her role in the carjacking.