NC man with nearly 7,000 files of child porn gets 10 years in federal prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man who had a cache of thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography on his electronic devices is headed to federal prison.

Isai Sanchez, 23, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said the investigation into Sanchez began in June 2016 in Arlington, Massachusetts when police arrested a separate man on child porn charges. That man admitted to trading child pornography on his Kik messenger account and agreed to let FBI agents take over the account.

In July 2016, an undercover agent, using the man’s account, accessed a group on Kik titled “Boys” and identified a user that posted two child pornography videos. Agents obtained the user’s IP address and were able to link the address to Sanchez’s home in Wilmington.

Agents executed a federal search warrant on May 4, 2017. Sanchez was at the home and agreed to be interviewed by investigators.

He admitted using his laptop to download child pornography and retrieved the computer which he had hidden under a dresser. He also showed agents two hard drives he hid in air vents.

Forensic analysis determined Sanchez had over 3,200 images and 3,600 videos depicting child pornography on the devices.

