NC man, woman facing child abuse, multiple drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man and woman are both jailed on multi-million dollar bonds following a drug bust in Wilmington Tuesday.

Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said complaints from the community led detectives to investigate drug activity near a home in the 700 block of South Eighth Street.

Following a month-long investigation, police executed a search warrant at the home and confiscated 45 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana, and one gram of methamphetamine.

Officers also discovered an infant in the home at the time of the search. The Department of Social Services placed the child with other family members, according to Thompson.

Peter Ramon Galloway, 33, and Victoria Ashley Morris, 31, are both facing numerous charges including trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Both were jailed under $3 million bonds each.

