NC manhunt underway after man killed during argument near Goldsboro

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Deputies are searching for a suspect they say is involved in the murder of a Grifton man.

Rashawn Shareef Pridgen is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Jalen Jamal Johnson.

Deputies were called to a shooting incident at 6214 Paul’s Path Road in LaGrange around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

When deputies arrived they found Johnson dead at the scene, which is near the Wayne County border and about 12 miles from outskirts of Goldsboro.

After a crime scene investigation and witness interviews, they believe the Pridgen fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

According to Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, there was a gathering at the home when the two subjects got in a verbal argument.

Pridgen and Johnson went outside and continued arguing and that led to the shooting.

“This is an unfortunate incident where someone was killed because of an argument,” said Sheriff Ingram in a statement. “We are working to piece together all the information we have been provided to assist in locating the shooter. Our prayers go out to the family of the victim.”

Pridgen is 34-years-old, 6 foot 3 inches and 170 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the location of the suspect, please contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.