NC men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people, deputies say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WGHP/AP) — Authorities in northeastern North Carolina say that two men have been charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than 20,000 people.

Ronald Dashiell Jr. and Brandon Dashiell, both of Elizabeth City, were arrested last week, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Dashiell Jr. is charged with felony trafficking schedule II, felony maintaining a dwelling and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Dashiell is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II.

Both suspects were placed in the Albemarle District Jail and have since bonded out.

The sheriff’s office seized more than 55 grams of fentanyl and over $6,000 in cash from the two suspects.

Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Two milligrams can kill someone.

Dealers often mix fentanyl with heroin and cocaine to augment the drugs’ effects.

Local authorities say that overdoses have been on the rise in the region.

