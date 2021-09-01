NC military families collecting home goods, furniture for Afghan evacuees

SOUTHERN PINES N.C. (WNCN) – Although evacuations in Afghanistan have ended, military families around Fort Bragg are continuing the mission of helping Afghans relocated to central North Carolina.

Michelle McGann’s husband is in the Army. After she saw the Taliban takeover and evacuations unfold in Afghanistan, she knew military families had to step up at home.

“I started a Facebook group of military spouses and asked people, hey are you willing to help? And the outreach has been phenomenal,” McGann said. “We get to be on the receiving end of making sure they get set up in a home.”

She’s partnering with Britt Harris, whose husband was killed in combat in Afghanistan four years ago this month.

“I lost a part of me in Afghanistan and my heart just tells me that I need to keep helping the people that are there,” Harris said. “We can still do stuff here, we can help here.”

They’re working with nonprofits like the Dreams 4 All foundation to provide as many mattresses as possible.

“I’m in, whatever they need. We’re going to do new mattresses, box springs, bed frames, sheets, pillows, the works,” Dreams 4 All founder and owner of Sweet Dreams Mattress, Keith Moneymaker, said. “To see everything going on right now and then have a direct correlation and impact here is so humbling.”

Marc Wyatt with Welcome House Raleigh said he will make sure the donations get inside each home they furnish both in Raleigh and in Fayetteville as the need arises.

“They can take care of at least two families worth of stuff,” Wyatt said. “They’re going to bring it here, we’re going to stage it. The next family that comes, it’s going straight into their apartment fully furnished.”

For Harris, she said helping is an extension of the mission her husband died defending.

“My husband died trying to better the lives of the afghan people and it feels right to continue his legacy,” Harris said.