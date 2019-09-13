NC missing man’s remains found after 24 years

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (AP) — State investigators say skeletal remains found buried in a wooded area in North Carolina may be a man who went missing 24 years ago.

News outlets report 25-year-old Timothy Jason Smart disappeared from Boiling Spring Lakes in 1995. WWAY-TV aired a special on the case in May 2018. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that the special inspired an anonymous tip. Investigators tracked the call and spent months interviewing witnesses who helped lead them to where the remains were buried.

A medical examiner will confirm whether the remains are Smart and determine cause of death.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Bryan Lee O’Daniels on July 1. He’s been charged with murder in the case. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

