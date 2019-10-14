NC mom faces DWI and other charges after 4-year-old son dies in crash

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina mother has been charged with DWI after her 4-year-old son died when her Jeep ran off the road and hit a tree, according to troopers.

Around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Shannon Hudson, 33, was driving a Jeep Liberty on Settle Bridge Road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the Jeep ran off the road to the right and traveled out of control for 161 feet and hit a tree.

Her 4-year-old son was in the back middle seat and not in a child seat, officials said. He died on the way to the hospital at 4:09 p.m.

Hudson was taken to a hospital in Eden with minor injuries.

She was charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle, having an expired license and a child seat violation.

Troopers say speed was not a factor in the crash.

