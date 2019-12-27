NC mother charged with DWI, young children in critical condition after Christmas Eve crash

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) – Troopers say several people, including young children, are recovering from serious injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick County.

A mother driving an SUV with four children inside failed to stop at a stop sign at Mount Pisgah Road and US 17, according to state highway patrol. The vehicle was hit on the driver side by another car traveling on US 17.

None of the children, ages 1, 2, 11, and 12, were wearing seat belts. Three of the kids were ejected from the SUV, investigators say.

Christina Bryant of Wilmington faces charges for driving while impaired, child restraint violations, reckless driving and a stop sign violation.

Everyone in Bryant’s SUV was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The two youngest children were listed as being in critical condition Thursday night, according to highway patrol.

The driver and passenger in the other car that collided with the family were taken to Brunswick County’s hospital with minor injuries.

