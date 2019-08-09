NC National Guard regiment to deploy to Middle East

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 650 North Carolina Army National Guard soldiers will take place in a mobilization ceremony Friday as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East.

The members of the 1-252nd Armor Regiment are part of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team which consists of 4,200 National Guard Soldiers.

That Combat Team is made up of soldiers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

The deployment is in support of “Operation Spartan Shield.”

“The 30th’s mission will be to sustain theater readiness to conduct unified land operations and to support partner nations in making the region safer,” the National Guard said.

The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville.

CBS 17 will live stream the event.

