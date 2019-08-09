NC National Guard regiment to deploy to Middle East

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Susanna Black/CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 650 North Carolina Army National Guard soldiers will take place in a mobilization ceremony Friday as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East.

The members of the 1-252nd Armor Regiment are part of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team which consists of 4,200 National Guard Soldiers.

That Combat Team is made up of soldiers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

The deployment is in support of “Operation Spartan Shield.”

“The 30th’s mission will be to sustain theater readiness to conduct unified land operations and to support partner nations in making the region safer,” the National Guard said.

The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville.

CBS 17 will live stream the event.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss