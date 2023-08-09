RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a packed house inside Wake Tech’s Public Safety Training Center on Wednesday as the North Carolina Department of Justice met to discuss rule changes to the concealed carry handgun process.

The department says the changes come as they’ve had a number of issues related to instructors not following required rules.

Among the crowd were lots of members from Grass Roots North Carolina.

The group’s president, Paul Valone, said he and others have concerns about two changes.

One would require a pre-delivery report, which is a form that allows officials from the state justice department to know in advance where a class would be held so they could potentially do an audit of a class.

“The reality is that it’s quite common for an instructor to get a group of people and hold a class that day or the following day,” said Valone.

The other would require an instructor to maintain a list of students, so in the case of instructor misconduct, the department can contact students after a class.

“Many of the people who take concealed handgun classes don’t even want a permit, they’re there strictly for educational purposes so there’s no reason the state should have access to those names,” said Valone.

The NC Department of Justice did say that the list of students would only be handled by the instructor and would not be sent to them.

They are planning to vote on this on Friday.