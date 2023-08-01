RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a year after it was first introduced, federal officials here in North Carolina are announcing plans to expand a law enforcement initiative focused on reducing violent crime.

The “Violent Crime Action Plan” was rolled out more than a year ago, with federal law enforcement teaming up with local law enforcement in Raleigh and Wake County.

In that time, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley Jr. tells CBS 17 the number of homicides in Raleigh went down and mentions that Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson partially credits the action plan for that progress.

Now, Easley says they’re launching efforts in New Bern and Kinston. He said it’s all because of the success here in the Triangle.

“That strategy, we were able to show leadership at the Department of Justice in Washington, was getting real results,” Easley said.

Easley said the biggest challenges for the plan are law enforcement staffing and the presence of ghost guns, which are often untraceable firearms that can be assembled at home.