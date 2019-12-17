NC officials seize 4 guns, large amounts of drugs, cash during probation check at home

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities say they seized large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, currency and more during a probationary residence check.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Public Safety with a check on a probationer’s residence Monday.

Authorities say they found 21 ounces of cocaine, about six pounds of marijuana, various prescription pills, four firearms (two of which were stolen), ammunition, electronic devices, and more than $6,500 in currency at the house of Daque R. Stewart, 28.

Stewart, a convicted felon and “validated” gang member, is charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the storage of controlled substances, four counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

The case is still under investigation by local, state and federal authorities, the sheriff’s office said.