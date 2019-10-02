NC parent catches man in sex act with 11-year-old child, deputies say

Mauro-Martinez-Hernandez in a photo from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been arrested after deputies said a parent caught him committing a sexual offense against a child.

On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Grifton upon receiving an emergency call regarding a suspect committing sex offenses against a minor.

Deputies said they determined that a suspect was at the house and was caught in the act with an 11-year-old minor by a parent.

The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive, according to deputies.

Detectives secured warrants for the suspect who was identified as Mauro Martínez Hernández, 33, of Grifton and charged him with one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Hernández was arrested in Pitt County and confined under a $100,000 bond.

