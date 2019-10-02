1  of  2
Breaking News
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Garner Person found dead after ‘suspicious’ car reported in Cumberland County

NC parent catches man in sex act with 11-year-old child, deputies say

News

by: WNCT

Posted: / Updated:

Mauro-Martinez-Hernandez in a photo from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been arrested after deputies said a parent caught him committing a sexual offense against a child.

On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Grifton upon receiving an emergency call regarding a suspect committing sex offenses against a minor.

Deputies said they determined that a suspect was at the house and was caught in the act with an 11-year-old minor by a parent.

The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive, according to deputies.

Detectives secured warrants for the suspect who was identified as Mauro Martínez Hernández, 33, of Grifton and charged him with one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Hernández was arrested in Pitt County and confined under a $100,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss